Extremely Negative News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Share Price

News headlines about Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a news sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Roche stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.88. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,533. Roche has a 12 month low of $261.20 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

