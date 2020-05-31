Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.09. 23,322,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,315,716. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $240.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

