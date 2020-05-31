Factom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $403,573.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00018926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, BCEX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Factom has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and $403,573.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.02051769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00182478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,087,948 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

