Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after buying an additional 340,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $577,518,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

