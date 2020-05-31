Flash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Flash has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $4.37 million and $59.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.02061228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00183837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022726 BTC.

About Flash

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.