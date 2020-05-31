FLO (FLO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,880.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $7,880.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00051605 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.