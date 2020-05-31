Flowchain Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00024832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $97,804.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.09 or 0.04847780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002640 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

