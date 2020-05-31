Friendz (FDZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $82,464.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $378,090.23 and $82,464.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.15 or 0.04812422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,556,074 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

