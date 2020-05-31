FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. FunFair has a market capitalization of $20.51 million and approximately $726,815.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FunFair has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, LATOKEN, ABCC, Binance, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, Livecoin, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

