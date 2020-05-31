GameCredits 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $150,801.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $150,801.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

