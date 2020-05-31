Gas Market Cap Reaches $15.83 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00016415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.33 or 0.02051213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00182331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

