GCN Coin Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 52.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $24.68 and $13.77. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $68,677.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00483310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000483 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.