Geller Advisors LLC Invests $6.08 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 19,205,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,821,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.