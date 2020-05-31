Global Social Chain Trading 20.4% Higher This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $146,420.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.02048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00182727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024114 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,225,603 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

