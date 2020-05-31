GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.66 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. GNY has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $15,609.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GNY has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.02060060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00183441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022714 BTC.

About GNY

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

