Gold Standard Ventures Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 314,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

