Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 49% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Goldcoin has a market cap of $293,913.52 and $4,325.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 49% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00482767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000473 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

