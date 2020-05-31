Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Grin has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and $14.93 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00005560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, KuCoin, Hotbit and TradeOgre. During the last week, Grin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 43,226,940 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, BitForex, KuCoin, Bisq, TradeOgre and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

