HEAT (HEAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,018.00

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One HEAT coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. HEAT has a total market cap of $663,457.83 and $11,018.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEAT has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.02061228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00183837 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,211,707 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com.

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

