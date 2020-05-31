Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the period. Helen of Troy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.92. 110,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.