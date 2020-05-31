HelloGold (HGT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $198,840.43 and approximately $39.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. In the last week, HelloGold has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.02051769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00182478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024144 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.