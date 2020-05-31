HempCoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $342,055.90 and $72.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,813,506 coins and its circulating supply is 256,678,356 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

