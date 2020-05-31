Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.24

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Hive has a total market cap of $70.72 million and $4.11 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 377,432,747 coins and its circulating supply is 294,062,541 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

