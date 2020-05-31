Hiveterminal Token Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $2,075.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.33 or 0.02051213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00182331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.