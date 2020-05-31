HUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.04 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One HUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010465 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $121.94 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.48 or 0.04811457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00055287 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002631 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002202 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 122,008,845 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

