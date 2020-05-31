Hydro (HYDRO) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $378,226.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox, DEx.top and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.72 or 0.04784333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinEx, Upbit, Fatbtc, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, DEx.top, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.