Hyperion Market Capitalization Achieves $135.29 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004484 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a market cap of $135.29 million and approximately $37.03 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02046950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00182464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023960 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

