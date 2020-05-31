Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Up 19.5% This Week

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $897.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02045940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182162 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.