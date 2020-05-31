ImageCoin (IMG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $599,227.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $501,521.79 and $599,227.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,721,612 coins and its circulating supply is 9,172,112 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

