INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $1.84

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. INO COIN has a market cap of $330.31 million and $239,696.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00019274 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.02060060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00183441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022714 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.