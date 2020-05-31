INT Chain (INT) Price Tops $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $2.53 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.15 or 0.04812422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.