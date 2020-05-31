IONChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $217,247.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $217,247.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.02048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00182727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024114 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.