IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.30. 17,743,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,888,922. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.