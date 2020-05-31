iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,997,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $121.80. 1,997,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average is $118.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.