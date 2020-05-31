Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $100,000.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $17.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.67 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $128.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%.

KALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 139,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

