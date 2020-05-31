KARMA (KARMA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,052.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. KARMA has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $2,052.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

