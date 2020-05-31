KDI Capital Partners LLC Buys 36,714 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for 4.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Iqvia worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 9.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $149.52. 2,720,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.20. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

