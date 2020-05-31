KDI Capital Partners LLC Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KDI Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,000. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 3.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.92.

NYSE:NOC traded down $6.05 on Friday, hitting $335.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.21 and its 200 day moving average is $344.06. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.