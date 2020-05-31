KDI Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,908 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 4.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $7.40 on Friday, reaching $191.51. 8,138,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,109. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $192.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

