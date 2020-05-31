Key Square Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $452,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total transaction of $600,011.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,795 shares of company stock valued at $115,218,038 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.93. 1,715,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.