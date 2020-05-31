Key Square Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 92,026 Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Pagerduty makes up 0.2% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pagerduty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pagerduty by 58.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,700. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -30.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Pagerduty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

