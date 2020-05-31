Key Square Capital Management LLC Invests $11.80 Million in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,115,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,000. AGNC Investment accounts for approximately 1.7% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 393,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $114,413,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. 41,188,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,479. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. UBS Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

