Key Square Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 156,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 0.2% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

