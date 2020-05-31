Key Square Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,762,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.8% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,581,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625,011. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $164.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

