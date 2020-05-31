Kin (KIN) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Kin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $33,905.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinFalcon, Mercatox and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.02051769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00182478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, COSS, Stellarport, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Allbit, Fatbtc and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

