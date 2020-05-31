Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Cap of $709,849.95

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $709,849.95 and approximately $92,861.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.02048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00182727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024114 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.