Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, SouthXchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $24,786.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.23 or 0.01576037 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001220 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,897.22 or 1.03831619 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 677,229,075 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.