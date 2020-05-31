Loopring Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.11 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $51.74 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.53 or 0.04815076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,946,658 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

