Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.06 million and $196.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.02046932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00182857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

