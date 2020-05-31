MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $64.23 million and $242,549.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.02046932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00182857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024095 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

